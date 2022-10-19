VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — To say this Virginia resident was surprised when she found out she had won the jackpot playing a lottery game online, would be an understatement.

“I was screaming like a lunatic!” Sandra McGuckin told Lottery officials. “My son and husband came running into the room!”

McGuckin said she likes to play online games in the evening to relax and unwind, according to a lottery release. She was playing the Virginia Lottery’s Prospector’s Gold game when she won a $256,143 jackpot. The odds of winning any prize in the game is 1 in 4.73.

McGuckin told lottery officials she’s planning to use her winnings to pay bills and possibly get a new car.