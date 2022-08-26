TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Raven, Virginia woman was taken by surprise when she won a Virginia Lottery ticket and won the top prize.

Lesa Wilson bought a Crossword 5X ticket at the Fas Mart at 12882 Governor GC Perry Highway in Pounding Mill last month and never expecting to walk out with a $100,000 winning lottery ticket, according to a Virginia Lottery announcement.

But when Wilson bought a Crossword 5X ticket and scratched the card, it reveal the game’s top prize. Wilson told the Virginia Lottery she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.

This is the sixth and final top prize in this scratcher game, meaning the game is closed, which is the Virginia Lottery’s policy after the final top prize is claimed.

The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game were 1 in 3.83.