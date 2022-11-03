RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Excitement around the Powerball has reached an all-time high among Virginians after it was announced that the jackpot prize is expected to climb to $1.5 billion on Saturday’s drawing.

According to Virginia Lottery officials, Powerball players in the commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing made on Nov. 2, with 188,911 tickets winning prizes of various values up to $1 million.

One ticket, purchased at a 7-Eleven store in Reston, raked in $1 million for its lucky buyer. Two tickets, one purchased online and the other from a Spencers Express in Chesterfield County, yielded $100,000 each. Three tickets, including one purchased at the Pentagon in Arlington and another at a 7-Eleven in Newport News, each brought in $50,000 for their buyers.

Those still interested in playing the Powerball can still buy tickets online or at any Virginia Lottery retailer in the state. Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

All profits from Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia will go toward K-12 public education in the commonwealth. In the 2022 fiscal year, the Virginia Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, which is approximately 10% of the state’s total K-12 school budget.