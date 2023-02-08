The display panel advertising the tickets for Powerball (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians across the commonwealth won big after taking a chance, and entering the Monday night Powerball drawing.

More than 46,000 tickets purchased in Virginia won prizes Monday night, including one ticket worth $100,000 and five worth $50,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The ticket winning $100,000 was bought at Speedway, 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.

The five tickets winning $50,000 were bought at the following locations:

Online on valottery.com, by a player in Henrico

Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main Street in Luray

Handy Mart, 1462 North Frederick Pike in Winchester

7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Road in Falls Church

Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue in Front Royal

The winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing were 5-11-22-23-69, and the Powerball number was 7.

The $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was won by a ticket bought in Washington state.