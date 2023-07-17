RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Powerball jackpot has rolled without a winner once again increasing the grand prize to $900 million. However, that could end tonight with the third-biggest Powerball jackpot in history.

No one has won the grand prize for the past 37 consecutive drawings so you may think it’s overdue. But don’t get too excited, because the odds of you winning are pretty abysmal.

If you match all six numbers, you could be the proud owner of the $900 million Powerball jackpot. The prize can be paid out in yearly increments or in a lump sum of $465 million before taxes.

That’s not a bad return on your investment for a ticket.

However, no economic adviser would recommend a lottery investment because the odds — 1 in 292.2 million — are not in your favor.

According to Stacker, a company that looks at data to help tell stories, you have a much higher chance of being struck by lightning — 1 in 15,300 — catching a foul ball — 1 in 835 — or winning an Olympic gold medal — 1 in 662,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, July 17, at 10:59 p.m. ET.