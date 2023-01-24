ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Someone in Virginia bought a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s drawing that is worth a potentially life-changing $1 million, but who is the lucky lottery winner?

The Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard in Alexandrea sold the winning ticket and Virginia Lottery is asking those who bought a ticket to check to see if they are the recipient of the prize.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the winning numbers for the Jan. 23 Powerball drawing were 12-31-47-58-60, and the Powerball number was 23.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

The ticket was also the only one in the United States to get the first five numbers and win $1 million. No other ticket matched all six numbers for the estimated $502 million jackpot, meaning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has now grown to an estimated $526 million.

The ticket winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize and the Virginia Lottery strongly recommends the winner immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

The store that sold the winning ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.