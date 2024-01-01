RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Check your numbers! The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

There were five $1 million winning tickets with the odds of winning being 1 in 125,000. The winning ticket numbers were:

Ticket #007094 (bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford)

Ticket #125311 (bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)

Ticket #168420 (bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg)

Ticket #388720 (bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas)

Ticket #485284 (bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington)

Seven other tickets won $100,000 to beat the odds of 1 in 89,286. The winning tickets had the following numbers:

Ticket #005593 (bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk)

Ticket #037555 (bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)

Ticket #079504 (bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown)

Ticket #147264 (bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #310859 (bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg)

Ticket #420843 (bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico)

Ticket #619991 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Another 1,000 tickets won $500 each. The odds of winning the small prizes were 1 in 625.

According to the Virginia Lottery, 625,000 tickets for the raffle were put on sale on Oct. 31. As of Friday, Dec. 29, the final ticket for the raffle had been bought — marking the event officially sold out.

For a full list of winning ticket numbers, visit the Virginia Lottery website.