SALEM, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery is asking anyone who has recently purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Salem to check it for winning numbers.

According to Virginia Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket bought at the Salem Mini Mart at 2319 West Main Street matched the first five winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the purchaser of the $1 million ticket is yet to come forward.

The winning numbers were 5-9-15-16-17.

The ticket bought in Salem missed the Mega Ball number, which was 25. None of the tickets bought nationwide matched all six winning numbers including the Mega Ball, meaning the jackpot will increase to an estimated $119 million ahead of this Friday’s drawing.

Whoever purchased the ticket in Salem still has 178 days to contact Virginia Lottery and claim their prize. That person is also advised to sign the back in order to establish ownership.

Mega Million drawings take place at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, they’re streamed live on valottery.com.