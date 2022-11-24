Alice Grant won $1 million while waiting for her daughter’s prescription to be filled. (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria.

Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when she decided to buy a Virginia Lottery “Instant Millionaire” ticket.

When the Springfield woman scratched the ticket she realized she had won the $1 million top prize. She told lottery officials that her first reaction was disbelief.

“This can not be real!” she said.

Grant, who is retired, said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except for paying her bills.

Alice Grant won $1 million while waiting for her daughter’s prescription to be filled. (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

The Virginia Lottery’s “Instant Millionaire” game features prizes ranging from $50 up to $1 million. According to the lottery, Grant is the second Instant Millionaire top prize winner — meaning that one more top prize remains.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The odds of winning any prize in the game is 1 in 3.91. Any store that sells a top prize ticket in “Instant Millionaire” receives a $10,000 bonus.