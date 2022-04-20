RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) is reopening its doors to the public once again, after going through a more than $30 million renovation and expansion.

The museum will take the weekend to show off a brand new two-story entrance atrium, immersive orientation theater, new research library and enhanced green space alongside other new amenities.

Plans to celebrate the re-opening include a weekend of festivities with family-friendly activities, musical performances, and live musical performances. The VMHC will also be offering free admission to the museum and discounts at the museum store and cafe that weekend.

The re-opening celebration will take place Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. The museum will open its doors at 10 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

Grand Re-Opening Weekend Schedule: May 14th and 15th

Activities

VMHC Kids Crafts – 10:00 am-5:00 pm

Kids Bounce House – 11:00 am-4:00 pm

Face Painting – 12:00-4:00 pm

Studio Two Three Print Making – 2:00-4:00 pm

Musical Performances

Weldon Hill – Saturday at 3:30 pm

Bio Ritmo – Sunday at 1:00 pm

Elegba Folklore Society – Sunday at 3:30 pm

Food Trucks (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM)