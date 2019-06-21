Virginia Museum of History and Culture pays tribute to Arthur Ashe with exhibits for dedication weekend

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is celebrating the legacy of Arthur Ashe with exhibits and tributes at the road renaming ceremony.

Right after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Dedication, the museum is debuting its Determined: The 400-year Struggle for Black Equality exhibit and The Ashe ’68 Virtual Reality Experience.

Determined explores the black experience from the 1619 arrival of the first enslaved Africans in English North America to the present day. The exhibit traces the ways in which black people have profoundly shaped the course of American history and the nature of American democracy through their fight for freedom, equality, and justice.

Determined features dozens of artifacts that tell the compelling story of a selection of remarkable Virginians, including Arthur Ashe, Jr. Other individuals highlighted in this four-century survey exhibit include Missy Elliott, James Lafayette, Mildred and Richard Loving, Mary S. Peake, Barbara Johns Powell, and Gladys West. These inspiring individuals showcase black contributions to America’s founding and development as a nation, the evolution of civil rights, and the shaping of contemporary culture.

The Ashe ’68 Virtual Reality Experience is an eight-minute VR experience that takes viewers into the moments before Arthur Ashe’s historic win at the 1968 US Open. Combining archival footage, custom animation, and 360° video recreations, Ashe ’68 enables viewers to witness such moments as Ashe’s historic pre-match press conference, walk down the halls of the West Side Tennis Club, and winning match point.

The VR experience is free with regular museum admission and will be open until September 2, 2019. You can learn more about the exhibits and the road renaming ceremony here.