RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Spirits Sampler will be making its debut on Saturday, June 18th at The Diamond in Richmond.

The single day event features 12 Virginia Distilleries that are offering more than 80 different spirits. Many of the items being sampled during the event are only available at its specific distillery.

The event goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is being held in conjunction with PopUp RVA, a local vendors market held every Saturday at the Diamond.

More than 50 local vendors including food trucks, desserts, local artisans and craft vendors will also be at the event. Live music from local musicians will also take place throughout the day.

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite spirits throughout the day. The distilleries of the top three drinks will receive gold, silver and bronze medallions.

Ticket cost is $35 per person, or $45 day-of, and includes a souvenir tasting glass and full access to try everything being offered. Bottles will also be available for direct purchase.

The event will be held outdoors in the “Red Lot” with free parking available on site.

More information on the participating distilleries and samples being offered can be found here.