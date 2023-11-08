PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University will soon offer on-campus housing for students who are parents to young children.

The university’s new student-parent housing program provides housing options and other amenities specifically designed for student-parents and their children, including changing tables inside the restrooms, family study rooms in the university library and an on-campus nursing mothers station.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new housing will take place at the University Apartments at Ettrick Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 1:45 p.m.

VSU said it is meeting with Generation Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting student parents, to discuss current and future initiatives on campus.