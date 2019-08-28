Virginia Union University hosts Colloquium event Wednesday and Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University is observing 400 years since the first enslaved Africans were brought to the United States, in a conference at the school.

A panel discussed the history of African Americans in the U.S. and their place in modern society.

Maurice Campbell, Vice President of Business at Virginia Union University, said it is important to remember the struggle to become fully vested citizens.

“Having these students learn that deep history, the first pharmacist, the first African-American attorney. It’s so important towards their journey forward,” Campbell said.

The conference continues tomorrow. More details are available here.