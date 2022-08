RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University is hosting an on-campus job fair next week.

VUU’s hiring event is set for Monday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center. It’s open t the VUU community and the public.

The private university is hiring for around 70 positions across multiple divisions, from human resources to sports.

A full list of open positions is available on VUU’s human resources website.