RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to a post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), applications for the summer internship program are officially open.

DWR internships provide college students with an opportunity to gain practical experience in wildlife, fisheries, communications, law enforcement, human resources, and administration.

The summer internship, according to DWR, is a great way to get a realistic view of what a career in conservation involves.

“DWR values individuals with a variety of backgrounds, experiences, and culture and is committed to having a diverse workforce,” the post reads. “Our internship program supports these values. As part of the internship positions listed below, interns will also be given networking and leadership development opportunities with DWR staff and other interns.”

Applicants must apply online and the application deadline is March 4. For more information and application links, see the internship online page here.