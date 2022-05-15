HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — A Hampton woman won $100,000 after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket last month.

Raychella Coston says she was never much of a Powerball player, but her father was. So when she showed him her ticket from the April 9 drawing, he knew right away.

“Girl, you won something!” he said.

Indeed she did. She won $100,000.

The ticket she bought at the 7-Eleven at 3445 Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake matched four numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally that wins $50,000. However, Coston spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when she bought the ticket. That extra buck ended up doubling her prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were 6-16-31-62-66, and the Powerball number was 18. She used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket.

Coston said she hopes to use her winnings to buy some new furniture.

(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

“I’m excited! This is the best day ever!” she told Lottery officials as she collected her prize.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.