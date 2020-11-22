Volunteer groups distribute feminine hygiene products and PPE at community event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers from multiple Richmond area organizations teamed up to make sure those in need could stock up on essential products this month.

The event was organized by the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center and Sylvia’s Sisters. They handed out supplies to the community at the Southwood Apartment Complex.

A number of other groups donated time and resources to make the day possible including La Casa de la Salud, the Office of Multicultural affairs, Richmond City Health, Sacred Heart, New Virginia Majority and Virginia Commonwealth University.

More than 600 bags of toiletries, masks and other products were given away.

LATEST HEADLINES: