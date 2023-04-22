RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lovers of literature will want to make down this Saturday on their calendars — the Richmond Book Festival is coming up, and volunteers are already setting up a book wonderland.

8News are proud partners in the free-to-attend festival, which will be held at John B. Cary Elementary School on Maplewood Avenue between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Even though the festival won’t be until next weekend, but volunteers are already setting up.

“We have books for everybody,” one volunteer shared. “There’s gardening, cooking, there’s adult fiction, there’s kids books, there’s baby books.”

There won’t just be books at Saturday’s event. There will also be live music, a silent auction and appearances from author Blair Williamson and 8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin.

If you have some gently used books you’d like to donate, you can bring them to John B. Cary and place them in the donation bin outside the school doors.

You can register for the event now on Facebook to let 8News know you’ll be coming by.