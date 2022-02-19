Volunteers ensure Richmond students have a shot at college

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At the Virginia Science Museum on Saturday, volunteers handed out free food, enjoyed music from a presiding DJ – and helped local students fill out reams of federal paperwork.

The FAFSA/VASA Pop-Up Party was put together by The College Place, a group that assists students attempting to attain higher education, and the State Council for Higher education for Virginia (SCHEV).

Tomika Brown, director of The College Place, said their focus was helping students and parents navigate the difficult process of applying for state and federal funds.

“We provide one-on-one FAFSA and VASA support, and so we have volunteers from all over the state who committed to sit down and help students with that information,” she said. “And then we have an opportunities fair with over 30 colleges and universities.”

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

Anyone who’s applied for college since 1992 (or helped a child through the process) is familiar with the dreaded FAFSA form, which can be difficult to fill out for first-generation families unfamiliar with higher education.

But fewer are familiar with the VASA (Virginia Alternative State Aid) application.

“It’s for students who can’t fill out the FAFSA,” said SCHEV Assistant Director Erin McGrath. “Undocumented students and students that have DACA, amongst others.”

But while subsidized loans and aid grants can be life-changing for many students, Brown said there are challenges.

“We’re seeing declining FAFSA completion numbers,” she said. “They’re lower this year than last year and the year before that.”

In addition to initiatives like the Pop-Up Party, they’re also working on a number of other initiatives to help get those numbers up.