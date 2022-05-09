CITY OF PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is asking citizens and community organizations to participate in a citywide cleanup this weekend.

City staff, Fort Lee soldiers and other volunteers will be present on May 14 for the cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers and city crews will meet at the Public Works building located at 1340 E. Washington Street at 7:45 a.m. to begin organizing crews.

The City will provide trash bags, paper pickers and gloves.

You can register on the Petersburg, Virginia website.