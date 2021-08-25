Volunteers work towards 15,000 backpack goal at annual school supply drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers sweated in the heat on Wednesday to stuff thousands of backpacks with donated school supplies for the fourth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.

Several different businesses from around the area volunteered to help reach the goal of providing 15,000 backpacks filled with supplies to Richmond Public Schools students. Volunteers at the event including workers from the Costar Group, members of the Virginia Commonwealth University community, Walmart employees and members of Communities in Schools.

The filled backpacks were divided into bins and went onto massive trucks for delivery to Richmond schools. The supply drive is specifically aimed at helping Title I schools where students may need more help.

One volunteer, Angela Roisten who works for Virginia Credit Union, said they were hopeful that the 15,000 bag goal would be met by the end of the day.

“There’s been so much support with donating supplies” Roisten said. “We’re getting supplies from everywhere.”

Roisten said on Wednesday that the goal was to put a smile on children’s faces and help make sure families don’t need to worry about purchasing school supplies.

“Without this support, we can’t make our community a better place,” Roisten said.

Richmond Public Schools students head back to the classroom on Sept. 8 and thousands will be prepared for the school year thanks to the supply drive.

“We continue to see the Richmond community step up for all of our students and families, all of our students deserve the very best and this is another example of the Richmond Community working together in service of our students,” said Richmond City School Board Chairwoman Cheryl Burke in a release on Wednesday.