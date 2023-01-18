CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Metro Richmond Zoo’s newest baby pygmy hippo may be less than two months old, but she has already stolen fans’ hearts. Now, it is finally time for her to get a name, and you can help choose what it will be.

The zoo first asked for name suggestions for the new baby on social media last month. After receiving thousands of name recommendations from social media followers and the zoo’s own team, the decision has come down to six possible choices:

Petunia

Dumplin’

Penelope

Holly

Gayla

Olive

You can vote for your favorite name on the online poll here here. The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. The chosen name will be announced the following week.

Metro Richmond Zoo’s newest hippo calf hangs out with her mom, Iris. Credit: Richmond Metro Zoo.

Metro Richmond Zoo’s newest hippo calf takes a dip in the pool with her mom, Iris, for some swimming lessons. Credit: Richmond Metro Zoo.

The hippo calf was born on Dec. 6, 2022, making her the second pygmy hippo to be born at the zoo. She got her first swimming lessons last month, and zoo guests can now stop by to watch her and her mom, Iris, explore the indoor pools together.