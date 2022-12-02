RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Folks got extra creative at the RBI Services’ Christmas Under the Clocktower tree decorating event, which kicked off on Friday, Dec. 2, for the third year in a row.

This year’s event featured tree designs by 23 nonprofits from across the Richmond area. Virginians have until Sunday, Dec. 18, to vote for their favorite tree and support their local nonprofits through donations.

Jimmy Comer, the co-owner of RBI Services, told 8News he started Christmas Under the Clocktower during the COVID-19 pandemic to highlight the work that local nonprofits do — many times behind the scenes — to support communities throughout the Central Virginia region.

“When we put this [event] together, there was one rule and that’s, I don’t put rules on this. I want the nonprofits to be creative,” Comer said about the tree decorating festivities.

According to Comer, besides helping nonprofits in the area raise money, the event also provides them with a chance to meet and build their relationships with each other.

“This is a time of the year for [the nonprofits] to raise funds, so I wanted to give them a vehicle to raise the funds. And it’s a fun vehicle, it’s a family event,” Comer said. “Also, it’s just a community event held here in what I consider the most iconic building in Richmond — Main Street Station.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the nonprofit of their choice may do so online or at the event for the next two weeks. For more information, visit Facebook.

For a sneak peek at the event, check out the photos below.

A scene from Christmas Under the Clocktower at Richmond’s Main Street Station on Dec. 2. Photo: Timothy Corley / 8News.

Photos: Timothy Corley / 8News.

Results from the Christmas tree decorating contest. Photo: Timothy Corley / 8News.

Photos: Timothy Corley / 8News.