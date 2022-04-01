RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, was selected by The White House to serve on the U.S. President’s Board of Advisors (PBA) on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Board is part of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities, according to the release.

Virginia State University President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah

“This initiative gives me an opportunity, in my capacity as VSU President, to also work closely with the Executive Office of the U.S. President on key administration priorities related to advancing educational equity, excellence, and economic opportunities for HBCUs,” said VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah.

The 18 member board was announced by The White House Thursday.

“I am proud to serve on this Board which allows me to continue to advocate for the transformative work of HBCUs,” Abdullah said.

The Board will issue an Annual Federal Plan for Assistance to HBCUs to President Biden. It will also provide advice to the Secretary of Education and make recommendations in reports to the President on how to increase the private sector’s role in strengthening HBCUs to ensure the goal of long-term viability and enhancement of these institutions.