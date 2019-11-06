VUU Panther Players present “Saint at Sunrise Junction”, by local playwright

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Union University Panther Players will stage the first full production of “Saint at Sunrise Junction”, a play written by local playwright Reggie Small.

Described by the playwright, “Saint At Sunrise Junction is a farcical; a gentile, comedic point of arrival. But then tracks cross, lines switch, and trepidation quietly climbs aboard,” says Reggie Small. “This is what the principal character Saint decides regarding the choices he needs to make with his life at the end of Act One.” The production is directed by L. Roi Boyd, III, a communications and theatre professor.

The show is a collaboration between theater students and professionals, and will feature actors from both VUU and VSU.

“Saint at Sunrise Junction” is subtitled, A Modern-day Urban-American Morality Tale. The play focuses on a main character, “Saint”, a young homeless man, who gets involved in gang activities in an urban train station, and eventually wants to right the wrongs of his past.

The show is playing November 7, 8, and 9th in the Belgian Theater on Virginia Union University’s campus, 1500 North Lombardy Street. Tickets are $10 in advance through Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saint-at-sunrise-junction-tickets-74760439487?aff=ebdssbdestsearch, or $12 at the door. Students are admitted free with ID.