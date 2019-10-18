Walk to Defeat ALS offering RVAers a chance to enjoy the riverfront and support The ALS Association

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–The Richmond Walk to Defeat ALS will bring together people in the community who have lost someone to ALS, who are currently battling ALS, and those who wish to support the fight to defeat ALS. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

In addition to honoring those who have lost their battle and currently are battling the disease, the walk raises funds for the organization to be able to continue to provide care and services to those affected by ALS in the DC/MD/VA area free of charge. Last year’s walk attracted more than 700 people. It offers beautiful views of the James River and downtown Richmond.

The Walk is Saturday, October 26th on Brown’s Island. Check-in is at 9am, the walk starts at 10am. You can learn more about The ALS Association and the walk by clicking here.