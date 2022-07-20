Music stands are available in various materials, sizes and colors and are both affordable and essential items for most musicians.

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – The Richmond Police Department Community Band is a newly formed community ensemble, envisioned by Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith, with the mission to bridge the gap between the law enforcement agency and the community through music.

The RPD Community Band is made up of people who enjoy making music together as well as members of the Richmond Police Department.

Anyone 17 years and older who plays a band instrument and can read sheet music is welcome to join. No auditions are required and rehearsals are held on Mondays or Tuesdays from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

The band will play holiday, patriotic, gospel, and contemporary music, among others.

Those interested in joining the RPD Community Band can email “Yes, I want to join the band!” to Richmond City employee Donald.Cook@rva.gov.

And anyone with a gently used band instrument can donate the equipment for use of musicians in the group who don’t have one can use that same email address to work out the donation details.