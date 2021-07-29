Washington Football Team announces investment in Hotchkiss Field Community Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team announced a $75,000 donation to the City of Richmond in support of renovating the Hotchkiss Field Community Center.

The donation will help support already ongoing renovations.

WFT President Jason Wright, Mayor Levar Stoney and the Parks and Recreation Department Director were all in attendance for the check presentation on Thursday.

“We are making this investment because we really believe ourselves to be partners with you all here in Richmond,” Wright said at the event.