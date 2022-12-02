RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of year again! 8News will be live from Kanawha Plaza to turn on Richmond’s holiday lights in our brightest show of the year.

News anchors Deanna Allbrittin, Eric Phillips, Delaney Hall and John Rogers alongside meteorologists Matt Dinardo and John Bernier will be downtown giving you an inside look of how the event comes together, and speaking with our partners at Conexus Vision.

Live coverage for the event starts at 4 p.m. and we’ll be “flipping the switch” to light the skyline at 6 p.m. You can watch our coverage on 8News, or live right here on this page.

RVA Illuminates is brought to Richmond by WRIC 8News and the City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

Follow below for updates throughout the night.

4:30 p.m.

The whole team is on the ground at Kanawha Plaza and getting ready for an electric night.

8News’ Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips are on the ground covering 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News. StormTracker8’s John Bernier delivers an early winter forecast on the ground at 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News.

Good Morning Richmond’s Delaney Hall and John Rogers are on the ground covering 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News. Good Morning Richmond’s Delaney Hall and John Rogers are on the ground covering 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News.

4 p.m.

Lights, camera, action! Good Morning Richmond’s Delaney Hall and John Rogers are live on scene and getting ready for the night.

Good Morning Richmond’s Delaney Hall and John Rogers get ready to cover 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News. Good Morning Richmond’s Delaney Hall and John Rogers get ready to cover 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News.

Good Morning Richmond’s Delaney Hall and John Rogers get ready to cover 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News. Good Morning Richmond’s Delaney Hall and John Rogers get ready to cover 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News.

3:30 p.m.

The 8News team is ready for the night! Deanna Allbrittin, Eric Phillips, Delaney Hall, John Rogers, Matt Dinardo and John Bernier are dressed in their festive best and preparing for tonight’s broadcast.

The 8News team has arrived downtown and is preparing for 2022 RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News The 8News team has arrived downtown and is preparing for 2022 RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News

The 8News team has arrived downtown and is preparing for 2022 RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News The 8News team has arrived downtown and is preparing for 2022 RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News

3:15 p.m.

8News has arrived downtown!

The 8News team has arrived downtown and is preparing for 2022 RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News The 8News team has arrived downtown and is preparing for 2022 RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News