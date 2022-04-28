RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is set to address the community regarding crime in the first quarter of 2022.

In addition to providing an overview of crime in the city so far in 2022, Smith will be discussing RPD initiatives and provide important public safety information.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declared gun violence a public health crisis in the spring of 2021, and the city recently finalized its Gun Violence Prevention report, which had been in developement since 2018.