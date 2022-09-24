RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 70 rappellers descended down the Dominion Energy skyscraper on Saturday in support of the Richmond SPCA.

On Sept. 24, rappellers took on the 20-story descent at Dominion Energy’s Thomas F. Farrell building, located on 600 East Canal Street, for ‘Over The Edge for the Richmond SPCA,’ an annual fundraising event where participants raise money for the programs and services provided by the Richmond SPCA.

Each rappeller raised at least $1,000 for the organization before partaking in the 335-feet descent. Richmonders and their pets watching from below cheered on as each rappeller made their way down the building.

Check out photos and a video from the event below:



















Photos and video courtesy of Howell Craig Carper / Dominion Energy