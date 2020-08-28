Ways to join Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Join the walk to raise vital funds for people with autism!

This year’s Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels at Richmond Raceway will take place on Saturday, September 26. If you can’t make it to the Richmond Raceway, don’t worry you join from home and walk where you are.

Here are some ways to participate and show that you care:

Walk on Wheels

Head to the Richmond Raceway for an organized interactive car parade and festival driven by kindness.

11:00 am – Gate 4 Opens

11:00 am – Car Decorating/Mission Moment/Registration & Car Kit Handout in Staging Area

11:45 am – Car Parade Begins into Race Way and Around Track

12:30 pm – Car Parade Ends and Cars Park in the In-Field

12:30 pm – Announce Car Decorating Contest Winners and Highest Raising team and Individual

1:00 pm – Event Ends & Cars Exit In Field

Go virtual and bring ‘Walk’ home

Walk 1.54 miles at home with your friends and family. Why 1.54 miles? Because 1 in 54 kids in the United States have autism.

Get creative

Show how much you care about people with autism by hosting a fun walk or activity! You can host a car parade of your own, a community scavenger hunt or even online bingo.

For more information visit Autism Speaks.