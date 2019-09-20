Weekend Plans in RVA: Events you should know about

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deciding on plans for the weekend could be stressful for some. Finding where to go, fun things to do outdoors, where other people are going or where to avoid the crowd, may get overwhelming so 8News decided to make it a bit easier (unless, of course, you plan on staying in).

8News put together a list of outdoor events you could try this weekend in RVA. Some are free, some come with a little cost and one could break a world record.

St. Benedict Oktoberfest — Sept. 20-22

This year’s St. Benedict Oktoberfest will have the Mountain Top Polka Band, the Elbe Musikanten German Band and the Low ‘n’ Brows as entertainment. Tickets for St. Benedict Oktoberfest are $1 a piece and there will be several food options for hungry visitors.

While the events and food may have you thinking about going, the St. Benedict Oktoberfest has one more attraction for others (who are old enough) to enjoy: The beer.

You can also find the wine list here.

RVA Splashfest — Sept. 21

If you’re thinking about spending your Saturday outside but want to stay cool, you could take part in a world record breaking attempt at the Richmond Diamond.

We invite YOU to come out as we attempt to break the World Record for the Largest Water Gun fight in history!” RVA Splashfest organizers

‘RVA SplashFEST’ is an event organized by ‘Get up and Get it.’ The group is trying to break the world record for the largest water gun fight. According to the group, the current record is 3,875 people so they are aiming for 5,000 people to attend the event.

Links and previous 8News coverage:

Stay with 8News for any updates.