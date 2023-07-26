RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Raceway and NASCAR are partnering with Weoffthecouch, a Richmond group that encourages people to exercise and live healthily, for a fitness event at the raceway.

The free and open event will take place at the raceway where people can walk, run, jog, or trot on the track for three laps, about two-and-a-half miles.

The event will give people the opportunity to go on the track, which is typically closed to the public.

Gates open at 7 a.m. and the event runs from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on July 29. People can travel around the track at their own pace.

There will also be a couple of aid and water stations where attendees can stop for towels, water, and sports drinks to stay hydrated and cool in the heat.

Anthony Clary, founder of Weoffthecouch, said the goal of the event is to encourage people to exercise in fun settings with other people who want to get moving.

“Folks get an opportunity to actually come down, be close to where the cars are, close to pit, close to infield celebration,” Clary said.

So far, the group has had about 150 people sign up for the event and are expecting a total of 200 or 300 people.

While people do not have to sign up ahead of time to participate, they are encouraged to do so at the group’s website.

After the track event, there will be a Q&A session with Weoffthecouch followed by merchandise giveaways, live music, and vendors available to attendees.