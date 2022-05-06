HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Divine World Changers International Ministries, a church based in Western Henrico County, is holding Operation Compassion Community Walk to raise awareness for the issues impacting young people in the Richmond area.

According to the church, the main issues they want to address are gun violence, drug addiction and suicide. In addition to raising awareness for these issues, the church also intends to increase access to resources for young people affected by them.

Partnering with the church on the event are the Henrico County Police Department, YMCA of Greater Richmond, Henrico County Fire Station 13, Jodi’s Ice Cream Truck, Happy New Day, LLC and West End Martial Arts.

More information about the event can be found here. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 12199 Gayton Road.