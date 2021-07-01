What is the message behind the new art installation on Richmond City Hall?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s youth leaders unveiled their second interactive art installation from the Freedom Constellations Project.

The Richmond City Hall building currently features two portraits, one of Ta’Dreama McBride and another of Clyde Walker.

Both are activists with the campaign Rise for Youth which promotes healthy communities and alternatives to youth incarceration.

“Ensuring young people live in thriving communities and receive the help they need rather than harsh punishment for their mistakes is what RISE for Youth is all about,” said RISE for Youth Director Valerie Slater in a release. “And we will continue to provide collaborative opportunities for our youth to lead the work of shaping a bold new future full of hope and free of youth prisons.”

The art installations become interactive through augmented reality. To make the images come alive, passersby can hover their phones over the portraits.