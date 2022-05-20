RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy Riverrock has returned to its full in-person format for this year after holding virtual and hybrid events in 2020 and 2021.

Here are a few photos showing the early Friday festivities of the popular Richmond festival.

Suggesting Rhythm, a band from Richmond recreating the music of The Grateful Dead, will kick things off on the first night of the three-day festival. The band is scheduled for a three-hour set starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Musical performances at Riverrock are free and open to the public. There will also be trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more events.

For a list of all Riverrock activities, click here. For more information regarding parking for the festival, click here.

“Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs” Event (Ben Dennis, 8News)

The Emancipation and Freedom Monument, Browns Island (Ben Dennis, 8News)

Festival visitor watching Richmond canal Kayakers (Ben Dennis 8News)

Festival goers walking towards Browns Island (Ben Dennis 8News)