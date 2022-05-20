RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy Riverrock has returned to its full in-person format for this year after holding virtual and hybrid events in 2020 and 2021.
Here are a few photos showing the early Friday festivities of the popular Richmond festival.
Suggesting Rhythm, a band from Richmond recreating the music of The Grateful Dead, will kick things off on the first night of the three-day festival. The band is scheduled for a three-hour set starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20.
Musical performances at Riverrock are free and open to the public. There will also be trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more events.
For a list of all Riverrock activities, click here. For more information regarding parking for the festival, click here.