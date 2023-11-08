RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Runners getting ready for “America’s Friendliest Marathon” this weekend should be prepared for slightly low temperatures on the morning of race day, despite possible record heat in the days leading up to the event.

According to StormTracker8 meteorologist John Bernier, temperatures in Richmond are expected to be in the upper 30s before races begin and will rise to the lower 40s at the start of the full marathon at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Between when the half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. and when runners finish temperatures are expected to rise from the lower 40s to the upper 40s. When the course closes at 2 p.m., temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.

Last year, temperatures in Richmond were as high as 78 degrees during the race, according to Bernier.

Rain is expected the night before the race, but it should clear up by Saturday morning and leave only lingering clouds.