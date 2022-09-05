RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Labor Day is the official end of summer.

It’s a day for many to take a break and engage in relaxing or recreation activities. If you have the day off from your job or school on Labor Day, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.

With temperatures on Monday, Sept. 5 expected to reach up into the 80s. so keeping cools is key.

Kids can cools down at spray parks in Henrico County at Dunncroft/Castle Point Park, Eastern Henrico Rec Center, Short Pump Park and Twin Hickory Park.

What’s open on Labor Day in Richmond:

Richmond public parks and pools are open. Monday is your last day to visit Richmond Parks and Recreation’s free community pools. All six outdoor pools in the city of Richmond will be open one last time for the summer. Pools open at noon and family swim ends at 7 p.m.

Henrico Parks and Recreation spray parks will stay open to help keep the little ones cool.

Kings Dominion is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Soak City, the water park, is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Main Line Brewery will have events throughout Labor Day.

The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is free to the public on Labor Day.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is open on Monday with free and also art exhibits that require a ticket.

On Monday, Sept. 5, all Virginia ABC stores will open at the regular time of 10 a.m. but close early at 6 p.m., in observance of Labor Day.

Monday, Sept. 5 is the last day to swim at outdoor public swimming pools in the city of Richmond (Photo: 8News)

What’s closed on Labor Day in Richmond: