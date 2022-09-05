RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Labor Day is the official end of summer.
It’s a day for many to take a break and engage in relaxing or recreation activities. If you have the day off from your job or school on Labor Day, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.
With temperatures on Monday, Sept. 5 expected to reach up into the 80s. so keeping cools is key.
What’s open on Labor Day in Richmond:
- Richmond public parks and pools are open. Monday is your last day to visit Richmond Parks and Recreation’s free community pools. All six outdoor pools in the city of Richmond will be open one last time for the summer. Pools open at noon and family swim ends at 7 p.m.
- Henrico Parks and Recreation spray parks will stay open to help keep the little ones cool.
- Kings Dominion is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Soak City, the water park, is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Main Line Brewery will have events throughout Labor Day.
- The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is free to the public on Labor Day.
- The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is open on Monday with free and also art exhibits that require a ticket.
- On Monday, Sept. 5, all Virginia ABC stores will open at the regular time of 10 a.m. but close early at 6 p.m., in observance of Labor Day.
What’s closed on Labor Day in Richmond:
- All public K-12 schools.
- The City of Richmond offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in honor of the Labor Day holiday. This includes all Parks and Recreation offices and community centers. They will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 at normal hours.
- All Chesterfield County offices, courts, libraries and the Northern and Southern Convenience Centers will be closed tomorrow in observance of Labor Day.
- Henrico County general government offices and courts will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
- Along with all other Hanover County facilities, the Hanover Animal Control Shelter also will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.
- Banks are closed.
- State Government offices are closed including the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
- All U.S. federal government offices are closed on Monday, Sept. 5 including the United States Postal Services.