RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mention the word ‘barbecue’ to anyone in Virginia, and you’re bound to get a conversation going. Does Virginia, in fact, have the best barbecue in America? Some would say, “absolutely” — others would look at you like you’re crazy.
However, we are only worried about what is the best right here in Central Virginia.
So, where does one get the tastiest barbecue ribs in the Commonwealth? Or a juicy pulled-pork sandwich? And what’s the deal behind the rivalries with North Carolina and Texas? Regardless of where you stand on these sizzling topics, or whether you prefer medium-rare or well-done meats, barbecue is a big deal in Virginia.
We asked you — our readers — to tell us where to get good barbecue in the Commonwealth, and you sounded off with your favorite picks.
Check out the most mentioned places in the comments section to get hot-off-the-grill BBQ in Central Virginia. We compiled a list to make it a little easier when deciding your next place to dine.
Chesterfield & Richmond
- Flyin’ Pig: 13560 Waterford Pl, Midlothian
- Rockabilly BBQ: Food truck based in the Richmond area, Call 804-722-3448 for more information, or visit their Facebook page.
- ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque: 3201 W Moore St, Richmond
- Sandlot Café & Catering: 11400 Ironbridge Rd, Chester
- Sibley’s Bar-B-Q: 12000 Winfree St, Chester
- Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue: 8205 W Broad St, Richmond
- Q Barbeque: 13800 Fribble Way, Midlothian (This restaurant has another location in Glen Allen. Visit their website for more information.)
- Brock’s Barbeque: 11310 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester
- Freakin BBQ LLC: 1164 Wilkinson Rd, Richmond
- The Pitts BBQ Joint: 2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
- Mission BBQ: 5440 Glenside Dr, Richmond
- HogsHead Cafe: 8902 W Broad St, Richmond
- 360 Get N Go: 20100 Hull Street Rd, Moseley
- Big Daddy’s Barbecue & Ribs: 6359 Jahnke Rd, Richmond
- Meat Wagon BBQ LLC: 3800 Talley Rd, Richmond
- PG BBQ #1: 9410 Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond
- Jadean’s Smokin’ Six O BBQ: 1126 Westbriar Dr, Richmond
Dinwiddie
- Bishop’s BBQ: Call 804-586-3361, or email Bishopsbbq.info@gmail.com, to place orders or get more information.
Farmville
- The Fishin’ Pig: 1807 S Main St
Fredericksburg
- Allman’s Bar-B-Que: 1299 Patriot Hwy
Gordonsville
- Barbeque Exchange: 102 Martinsburg Ave
Hanover
- Jake’s Place: 511 Thompson St, Ashland
- Carter’s Pigpen Bar-B-Que: 8011 Cold Harbor Rd, Mechanicsville
Henrico
- Backwoodz BBQ: 400 W Williamsburg Rd, Sandston
- The Original Ronnie’s BBQ: 2097 New Market Rd, Henrico
- Hillbilly Red’s Barbeque: 353 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston
Hopewell
- K & L Barbecue: 1410 Cavalier Square, Hopewell
Palmyra
- Wahoo BBQ: 10 Centre Ct
Petersburg
- Little Pig Barbecue: 3329 W Washington St
- Ta Bon Fry and Southern Eats: 404 N Sycamore St
- Saucy’s Bar.B.Q: 257 E. Bank Street, Rear of Building, Petersburg (There’s also another location for Saucy’s Bar.B.Q in Hopewell at 207 E. City Point Rd)
- King’s Barbecue: 2910 S Crater Rd, Petersburg (This restaurant is on temporary hiatus for repairs)
- Nanny’s Restaurant: 11900 S Crater Rd
- Corner Market BBQ: 22902 Cox Rd
Powhatan
- Smok N Pigz BBQ: 2090 Anderson Hwy
Warsaw
- Old Rapp Taphouse: 130 Main St
Williamsburg
- Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que: 447 E Rochambeau Dr
- Route 60 Barbeque Market: 1622 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg
- Matchsticks BBQ Co.: 1246 Richmond Rd Suite A, Williamsburg
- Rocco’s Smokehouse Grill: 207 Bypass Rd, Williamsburg
Outside of Central Virginia
Arlington
— Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company: 3471 Washington Blvd. (This restaurant has locations in Washington D.C. and Alexandria.)
Gloucester Point
— Scoot’s BBQ: 2091 George Washington Memorial Hwy
Smithfield
— Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ: 1007 S Church St
South Hill
— Risin’ Smoke Barbecue: 1312 W Danville St
Staunton
— Peck’s Bar B Que: 477 Lee Jackson Hwy
Suffolk
— Country Boys Barbeque: 1601 Bridge Rd
Toano
— Two Drummers Smokehouse: 8864 Richmond Rd