RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, is Israel’s day of commemoration for the millions of Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust.

In Richmond, events are being held over the week to participate in the remembrance of the lives lost.

Yom HaShoah commemoration at the Jewish Family Theatre (Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m.)

On Wednesday, ‘The Last Cyclist’ play will take place at the Jewish Family Theater.

The play was written by Karel Svenk during his time living in the Terezin Ghetto during the Holocaust.

The event will take place in-person at the Weinstein JCC. Tickets are included in the Arts and Ideas subscription.

Performances of ‘The Last Cyclist’:

Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at Weinstein JCC

Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Virginia Holocaust Museum

Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. – Congregation Beth Ahabah

Read more on the Weinstein JCC website for ticket purchase information.

Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Virginia Holocaust Museum (Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.)

On Sunday, Yom HaShoah will be celebrated at the Choral Synagogue of the Virginia Holocaust Museum. A special reception for children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors will begin at 1 p.m.

The Carole Weinstein Prizes for Tolerance and Justice in the Visual Arts awards will be given to winners of the 2022 student art contest.

The lighting of the Holocaust Memorial Candles, chanting of El Maley Rachamim and Mourner’s Kaddish, and a musical performance by award-winning singer and songwriter Batsheva Capek will also take place.

Observing via livestream at Congregation Beth Ahabah synagogue in Richmond

You can watch a livestream Shabbat service to observe Yom HaShoah on April 29 at 6:05 p.m. via YouTube.

The Congregation Beth Ahabah has a 225-year history in the heart of Richmond.