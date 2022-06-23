RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fireworks are a popular way to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. In Virginia, citizens must follow laws that explain what fireworks are legal in different cities and counties.

The Virginia Department of Forestry provided a list of “permissible” fireworks along with safety tips that users can keep in mind when using fireworks.

Photo of fireworks (8News)

Customers looking to purchase fireworks need to make sure that they are purchasing legal fireworks that are sold from approved stands. Anyone caught buying, using or in possession of illegal fireworks in Virginia can face up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Localities can set their own limits on fireworks, with some banning them entirely and others enforcing strict restrictions.

The rules set for each county in Virginia can vary.

In Virginia, illegal fireworks can only be handled by certified operators of fireworks or pyrotechnicians. These include firecrackers, skyrockets, torpedoes or any other fireworks.