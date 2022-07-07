RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mention the word ‘barbecue’ to anyone in Virginia, and you’re bound to get a conversation going. Does Virginia, in fact, have the best barbecue in America? Some would say, “absolutely” — others would look at you like you’re crazy.

However, we are only worried about what is the best right here in Central Virginia.

So, where does one get the tastiest barbecue ribs in the Commonwealth? Or a juicy pulled-pork sandwich? And what’s the deal behind the rivalries with North Carolina and Texas? Regardless of where you stand on these sizzling topics, or whether you prefer medium-rare or well-done meats, barbecue is a big deal in Virginia.

We asked you — our readers — to tell us where to get the best barbecue in the Commonwealth, and you sounded off with your favorite picks.

Check out your favorite places to get hot-off-the-grill BBQ in Central Virginia, along with a few honorable mentions below.

Happy eating!

Chesterfield & Richmond

Flyin’ Pig: 13560 Waterford Pl, Midlothian

13560 Waterford Pl, Midlothian Rockabilly BBQ : Food truck based in the Richmond area, Call 804-722-3448 for more information, or visit their Facebook page.

: Food truck based in the Richmond area, Call 804-722-3448 for more information, or visit their Facebook page. ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque: 3201 W Moore St, Richmond

3201 W Moore St, Richmond Sandlot Café & Catering: 11400 Ironbridge Rd, Chester

11400 Ironbridge Rd, Chester Sibley’s Bar-B-Q: 12000 Winfree St, Chester

12000 Winfree St, Chester Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue: 8205 W Broad St, Richmond

8205 W Broad St, Richmond Q Barbeque: 13800 Fribble Way, Midlothian (This restaurant has another location in Glen Allen. Visit their website for more information.)

13800 Fribble Way, Midlothian (This restaurant has another location in Glen Allen. Visit their website for more information.) Brock’s Barbeque: 11310 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester

11310 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester Freakin BBQ LLC: 1164 Wilkinson Rd, Richmond

1164 Wilkinson Rd, Richmond The Pitts BBQ Joint: 2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond

2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond Mission BBQ: 5440 Glenside Dr, Richmond

5440 Glenside Dr, Richmond HogsHead Cafe: 8902 W Broad St, Richmond

8902 W Broad St, Richmond 360 Get N Go: 20100 Hull Street Rd, Moseley

20100 Hull Street Rd, Moseley Big Daddy’s Barbecue & Ribs: 6359 Jahnke Rd, Richmond

6359 Jahnke Rd, Richmond Meat Wagon BBQ LLC: 3800 Talley Rd, Richmond

3800 Talley Rd, Richmond PG BBQ #1: 9410 Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond

9410 Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond Jadean’s Smokin’ Six O BBQ: 1126 Westbriar Dr, Richmond

Dinwiddie

Bishop’s BBQ: Call 804-586-3361, or email Bishopsbbq.info@gmail.com, to place orders or get more information.

Farmville

The Fishin’ Pig: 1807 S Main St

Fredericksburg

Allman’s Bar-B-Que: 1299 Patriot Hwy

Gordonsville

Barbeque Exchange: 102 Martinsburg Ave

Hanover

Jake’s Place: 511 Thompson St, Ashland

511 Thompson St, Ashland Carter’s Pigpen Bar-B-Que: 8011 Cold Harbor Rd, Mechanicsville

Henrico

Backwoodz BBQ: 400 W Williamsburg Rd, Sandston

400 W Williamsburg Rd, Sandston The Original Ronnie’s BBQ: 2097 New Market Rd, Henrico

2097 New Market Rd, Henrico Hillbilly Red’s Barbeque: 353 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston

Hopewell

K & L Barbecue: 1410 Cavalier Square, Hopewell

Palmyra

Wahoo BBQ: 10 Centre Ct

Petersburg

Little Pig Barbecue: 3329 W Washington St

3329 W Washington St Ta Bon Fry and Southern Eats: 404 N Sycamore St

404 N Sycamore St Saucy’s Bar.B.Q: 257 E. Bank Street, Rear of Building, Petersburg (There’s also another location for Saucy’s Bar.B.Q in Hopewell at 207 E. City Point Rd)

257 E. Bank Street, Rear of Building, Petersburg (There’s also another location for Saucy’s Bar.B.Q in Hopewell at 207 E. City Point Rd) King’s Barbecue: 2910 S Crater Rd, Petersburg (This restaurant is on temporary hiatus for repairs)

2910 S Crater Rd, Petersburg (This restaurant is on temporary hiatus for repairs) Nanny’s Restaurant: 11900 S Crater Rd

11900 S Crater Rd Corner Market BBQ: 22902 Cox Rd

Powhatan

Smok N Pigz BBQ: 2090 Anderson Hwy

Warsaw

Old Rapp Taphouse: 130 Main St

Williamsburg

Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que: 447 E Rochambeau Dr

447 E Rochambeau Dr Route 60 Barbeque Market: 1622 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg

1622 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg Matchsticks BBQ Co.: 1246 Richmond Rd Suite A, Williamsburg

1246 Richmond Rd Suite A, Williamsburg Rocco’s Smokehouse Grill: 207 Bypass Rd, Williamsburg

Honorable mentions

Arlington

— Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company: 3471 Washington Blvd. (This restaurant has locations in Washington D.C. and Alexandria.)

Gloucester Point

— Scoot’s BBQ: 2091 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Smithfield

— Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ: 1007 S Church St

South Hill

— Risin’ Smoke Barbecue: 1312 W Danville St

Staunton

— Peck’s Bar B Que: 477 Lee Jackson Hwy

Suffolk

— Country Boys Barbeque: 1601 Bridge Rd

Toano

— Two Drummers Smokehouse: 8864 Richmond Rd