RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In accordance with National Drug Take Back Day, libraries, grocery stores, churches and numerous other establishments all over Central Virginia, including the Richmond metropolitan area, will be hosting drug take-backs in collaboration with local police departments and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Authority (DEA).
Drug take-backs are intended for old, unneeded or expired prescription medication to be safely disposed of in order to mitigate accidental overdoses and drug abuse in homes and communities.
“This is an excellent opportunity to dispose of unused or expired medications in a proper way,” said Dan Minton, captain of the Richmond Police Department (RPD) Community Care unit, in a press release Thursday. “These medications should not be kept around the house. Bringing them to the National Drug Take Back Day event could save a life.”
Prescription and over-the-counter prescribed tablets and capsules, as well as vape pens and e-cigarettes without batteries, will be accepted on Drug Take-Back Day. Syringes, intravenous solutions, needles, and illegal narcotics such as marijuana or methamphetamine will not be accepted. RPD is also asking those who wish to participate in drug take-backs to avoid disposing medical waste and commercial medication in bulk.
All prescription medications collected will be incinerated in line with federal and state environmental rules. Those who dispose of medications may choose to remain anonymous.
Drug take-backs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at a number of localities across Central Virginia. Find a place near you below.
Richmond
- U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs – 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249
- VCU Cabell Library – 901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23284
- RPD Arthur Ashe Center – 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220
- University of Richmond Police Department – 490 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173
- RPD St. Paul’s Baptist Church – 700 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224
Henrico County
- Henrico Police Department Training Center – 7721 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23294
- Defense Logistics Agency Police Department Building 201 Clinic – 8000 Jefferson Highway, Richmond, VA 23297
- Henrico Police Eastern Recreation Center – 1440 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223
- Richmond City Sheriff’s Office – 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223
- VSP Div. 1 Office – 9300 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060
- Wegmans – 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233
Hanover County
- Ashland Police Department Visitor Parking Lot – 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005
- Mechanicsville Convenience Center – 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Chesterfield County
- Wegmans – 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113
- John Tyler Community College – 13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191
Goochland County
- Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1 – 180 River Rd W, Manakin-Sabot, VA 23103
Colonial Heights
- Goodwill Parking Lot – Town Hall Shopping Center, 1500 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Petersburg
- Walmart – 3500 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805
- Petersburg Police Department – 37 E Tabb St, Petersburg, VA 23803
Dinwiddie County
- Eastside Enhancement Center – 7301 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803
Powhatan County
- Powhatan Co. Sheriff’s Office Safe Exchange Zone (eastside of building) – 3880 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139
New Kent County
- New Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office – 11995 Courthouse Cir, New Kent, VA 23124
Prince George County
- Prince George Co. Police Department Side Parking Lot – 6600 Courthouse Rd, Prince George, VA 23875
Hopewell
- Hopewell Police Department – 150 W Randolph Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860
King William County
- Foodlion – 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA 23009
Charles City County
- Charles City Co. Sheriff’s Office – 10780 Courthouse Rd, Charles City, VA 23030
King and Queen County
- Pamunkey Regional Library Front Parking Lot – 396 Newtown Rd, St Stephens Church, VA 23148
For more information about National Drug Take-Back Day, visit the DEA’s website.