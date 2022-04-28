RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In accordance with National Drug Take Back Day, libraries, grocery stores, churches and numerous other establishments all over Central Virginia, including the Richmond metropolitan area, will be hosting drug take-backs in collaboration with local police departments and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Authority (DEA).

Drug take-backs are intended for old, unneeded or expired prescription medication to be safely disposed of in order to mitigate accidental overdoses and drug abuse in homes and communities.

“This is an excellent opportunity to dispose of unused or expired medications in a proper way,” said Dan Minton, captain of the Richmond Police Department (RPD) Community Care unit, in a press release Thursday. “These medications should not be kept around the house. Bringing them to the National Drug Take Back Day event could save a life.”

Prescription and over-the-counter prescribed tablets and capsules, as well as vape pens and e-cigarettes without batteries, will be accepted on Drug Take-Back Day. Syringes, intravenous solutions, needles, and illegal narcotics such as marijuana or methamphetamine will not be accepted. RPD is also asking those who wish to participate in drug take-backs to avoid disposing medical waste and commercial medication in bulk.

All prescription medications collected will be incinerated in line with federal and state environmental rules. Those who dispose of medications may choose to remain anonymous.

Drug take-backs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at a number of localities across Central Virginia. Find a place near you below.

Richmond

U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs – 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249

– 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249 VCU Cabell Library – 901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23284

– 901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23284 RPD Arthur Ashe Center – 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220

– 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220 University of Richmond Police Department – 490 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173

– 490 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173 RPD St. Paul’s Baptist Church – 700 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224

Henrico County

Henrico Police Department Training Center – 7721 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23294

– 7721 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23294 Defense Logistics Agency Police Department Building 201 Clinic – 8000 Jefferson Highway, Richmond, VA 23297

– 8000 Jefferson Highway, Richmond, VA 23297 Henrico Police Eastern Recreation Center – 1440 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223

– 1440 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223 Richmond City Sheriff’s Office – 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223

– 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223 VSP Div. 1 Office – 9300 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060

– 9300 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Wegmans – 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233

Hanover County

Ashland Police Department Visitor Parking Lot – 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005

– 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005 Mechanicsville Convenience Center – 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Chesterfield County

Wegmans – 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113

– 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113 John Tyler Community College – 13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Goochland County

Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1 – 180 River Rd W, Manakin-Sabot, VA 23103

Colonial Heights

Goodwill Parking Lot – Town Hall Shopping Center, 1500 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Petersburg

Walmart – 3500 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

– 3500 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805 Petersburg Police Department – 37 E Tabb St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Dinwiddie County

Eastside Enhancement Center – 7301 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803

Powhatan County

Powhatan Co. Sheriff’s Office Safe Exchange Zone (eastside of building) – 3880 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

New Kent County

New Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office – 11995 Courthouse Cir, New Kent, VA 23124

Prince George County

Prince George Co. Police Department Side Parking Lot – 6600 Courthouse Rd, Prince George, VA 23875

Hopewell

Hopewell Police Department – 150 W Randolph Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860

King William County

Foodlion – 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA 23009

Charles City County

Charles City Co. Sheriff’s Office – 10780 Courthouse Rd, Charles City, VA 23030

King and Queen County

Pamunkey Regional Library Front Parking Lot – 396 Newtown Rd, St Stephens Church, VA 23148

For more information about National Drug Take-Back Day, visit the DEA’s website.