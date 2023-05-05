RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday is one of the biggest days of the year for horseracing fans –the Kentucky Derby. While thousands of fans come out to see the race in person every year, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the day from right here in Virginia.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is self-described as one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. It has been held at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky on the first Saturday in May every year since 1875.

During the Derby, 20 Thoroughbred racehorses run 1.25 miles-long race. Not only is this on a larger field than most horseraces, but the Derby also has more horses than other races, which usually have no more than 12 horses competing.

At Churchill Downs, around 155,000 people come to enjoy the “most exciting two minutes in sport,” each year, while thousands more watch at home.

The race also comes with a variety of traditions, from wearing fascinators and enjoying the classic mint julep (by the way, did you know it was invented in Richmond?) to a live band playing “My Old Kentucky Home” and laying an intricate rose garland on the winning horse.

This year’s race

Twenty-three horses were originally entered to compete in this year’s Derby, but only 19 are currently eligible to make it to the starting line. Racing fans have already begun to study up on this year’s entries and placed their bets on the winner.

This year’s lineup also includes a few horses with Virginia connections — Reincarnate, who will be ridden by jockey John R. Velazquez on Saturday, was bred at Woods Edge Farm, and Forte, ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr., is another Virginia horse.

Where to celebrate

If you’re looking to don your best hat and head out on the town for derby day, you have a few options. Several Central Virginia businesses will be holding derby events during the race. While some events — like the popular Derby Day Party from the PROC Foundation — are already sold out, there are spots open at plenty more.

Virginia’s Largest Derby Party at Colonial Downs

When: Saturday, May 6, starting at 5 p.m.

Where: Woodford Reserve Whiskey Bar, Colonial Downs Racetrack, 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, New Kent, Va.

What to know: No one in Virginia does racing quite like Colonial Downs, and their Derby Party is no different. Come out to place your bets on the winning horse, enjoy free entertainment, and compete in the best dressed and best hat contests.

Kentucky Derby Party at Wood & Iron

When: Saturday, May 6, 3:30 p.m.

Where: 1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond, Va.

What to know: Enjoy mint juleps, food specials, and live music with Dan Nicholls from East of Blue Ridge.

Derby Day – Celebrating the Black Godfathers of Horse Racing

When: Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Maymont Westover Mansion, 1000 Westover Road, Richmond, Va.

What to know: Watch the race on the big screen while you enjoy food, cigars and signature cocktails. This is a paid, ticketed event.

Kentucky Derby Party at Coyote Hole Ciderworks

When: Saturday, May 6, noon

Where: Coyote Hole Ciderworks, 225 Oak Grove Drive, Mineral, Va.

What to know: Live music and food trucks on site (and, of course, the race).