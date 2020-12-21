Where you can ‘attend’ church during the Christmas season

Congregants of Highland Colony Baptist Church are encouraged to spritz their hands with sanitizer before picking up a communion packet, while having a variety of seating options in the Worship Center of Highland Colony Baptist Church, Nov. 29, 2020, in Ridgeland, Miss. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the worship hall and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Throughout Central Virginia, religious organizations have made changes to their in-person worship services amid the coronavirus pandemic, either temporary canceling in-person gatherings altogether or limiting capacity.

With the major Christian holiday of Christmas just days away, many parishioners are wondering how they can attend religious services with COVID-related restrictions in mind.

8News has compiled a comprehensive list of churches in the greater Richmond area, including how they are celebrating the holiday season.

8News has reached out to several churches that do not appear on this list for which responses are pending. If you know of a church that should be added to this list, email WebTeam@wric.com.