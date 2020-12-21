Where you can ‘attend’ church during the Christmas season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Throughout Central Virginia, religious organizations have made changes to their in-person worship services amid the coronavirus pandemic, either temporary canceling in-person gatherings altogether or limiting capacity.
With the major Christian holiday of Christmas just days away, many parishioners are wondering how they can attend religious services with COVID-related restrictions in mind.
8News has compiled a comprehensive list of churches in the greater Richmond area, including how they are celebrating the holiday season.
- All Saints Episcopal Church
- Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Zoom Caroling — Get in the holiday spirit with an evening of virtual fellowship, singing traditional Christmas carols.
- Dec. 22, 7 p.m., Lessons & Carols — This will be a virtual service of Lessons & Carols featuring All Saints Choirs in a prerecorded manner.
- Dec. 23, 12 p.m., Advent Recital — This 30-minute recital will be live streamed on Facebook, with special guests Ryan and Katharine Tibbetts playing the harpsichord and recorder.
- Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Pageant — This is a special service for families, including a virtual Christmas Pageant with a homily for all ages.
- Dec. 24, 9 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — All Saints Episcopal Church will live stream its traditional Christmas Eve service featuring special music from the Choral Scholars on Facebook and the church’s website.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day — A simplified service will be streamed virtually to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.
- Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church — In-person worship has resumed at Asbury Memorial UMC. Those who wish to attend must email the church each week.
- Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service
- Dec. 24, 10 p.m., Christmas Eve Service
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church — Bethlehem Lutheran Church has reduced its seating capacity by one half by roping off pews. Those in attendance are expected to distance themselves from other worshipers who are not in their household and wear masks.
- Dec. 24, 10 p.m., Candlelight Service
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Celebratory Service
- Bon Air United Methodist Church
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — Bon Air UMC will hold a virtual-only Christmas Eve service, which will be streamed online. “We have tried to incorporate the Christmas Eve traditions one would expect at Bon Air,” Pastor Mike Mayton said, “and there are a couple little twists added in; kind of like a Christmas Eve, watch from home bonus.”
- Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart — Seating capacity at the Cathedral is limited to 150 people. The only way to guarantee seating for Christmas is to register online. Parishioners will be notified if capacity has been reached via online registration. The deadline to register for Christmas Masses is Dec. 16.
- Dec. 24, 10 a.m., Confessions — Multiple priests will be available for confession.
- Dec. 24, 2 p.m., Mass — As an exception during the coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Knestout has permitted the celebration of Christmas Eve masses before the otherwise earliest time of 4 p.m. This Mass will include instrumental music with no cantor. Doors open at 1 p.m. Mass will also be streamed live online.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Mass — Doors open at 3 p.m., music and carols begin at 3:15 p.m., and there will be a pageant at 3:45 p.m. This mass will be streamed online, as well.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Mass — Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by music and carols at 6:15 p.m. This mass will be streamed live online.
- Dec. 24, 10 p.m., Mass — There will be instrumental music only, no cantor, for this mass, which can also be streamed online. Doors for the in-person service open at 9 p.m.
- Dec. 25, 12 a.m., Mass — Doors open at 11 p.m., and music and carols begin at 11:15 p.m. This mass will be streamed live online.
- Dec. 25, 11 a.m., Mass — Doors open at 10 a.m., and music and carols begin at 10:15 a.m. This mass will be streamed live online.
- Celebration Church — Church officials have decided against holding any Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services this year.
- Centenary United Methodist Church
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — A simulated broadcast will be streamed on Facebook and Centenary UMC’s online platform, including a musical prelude, worship, and Holy Communion.
- Dec. 24, 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — A simulated broadcast will be streamed on Centenary UMC’s online platform, including a musical prelude, worship, and Holy Communion.
- Center Church — Gatherings will be held virtually online.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Gathering
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Gathering
- Dec. 24, 10 p.m., Christmas Eve Gathering
- Chester Presbyterian Church
- Chester United Methodist Church — Worshipers are invited to the parking lot of the church to celebrate the birth of the Christ Child. Glowsticks in place of candles and Communion elements will be distributed by ushers. Worshipers are asked to remain in their cars for the duration of the service.
- Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Candlelight Communion Service
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Candlelight Communion Service
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Candlelight Communion Service — This service will also be streamed virtually on Facebook and YouTube.
- Christ The King Lutheran Church — There will be two services on Christmas Eve. Both will be held virtually and can be streamed online.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Service
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Service
- City Church of Richmond
- Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Family-Friendly Service — This service will be held in-person and streamed online. Those wishing to attend physically must register in advance.
- Dec. 24, 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This service will feature lessons, carols, and Communion. Worship will be streamed online and held in-person. Those wishing to attend physically must register in advance.
- Emmanuel Episcopal Church
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This worship service will be held virtually.
- Enon Church of God
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This service will be held in person, with mask-wearing and social distancing required.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church
- Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Zoom Christmas Caroling — Pastor Phillip, Pastor Joseph, and Kevin Barger will lead Christmas carols via Zoom. A link with the Zoom invitation will be emailed to the congregation prior to Dec. 21.
- Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Online Worship — This one-hour service can be live streamed on Facebook or YouTube.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Online Children’s Worship Service — This 15-minute service for children can be live streamed online, but will also be available to watch when convenient for families and individuals.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., In-Person Worship Service — This service will include Holy Communion and candlelight, but no congregational singing. Attendance will be limited to 50 people, and an electronic sign-up will be posted online prior to the service.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Parking Lot Worship Service — Worshipers can listen and sing along from their cars via FM radio station 89.3. Weather permitting, this service will include Holy Communion, singing, and candlelight.
- Dec. 24, 9 p.m., In-Person Worship Service — This service will include Holy Communion and candlelight, but no congregational singing. Attendance will be limited to 50 people, and an electronic sign-up will be posted online prior to the service.
- Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Eve Vigil — The vigil will be held in front of the church on Christmas Eve. Anyone planning to attend is asked to send an email ahead of time.
- Episcopal Church of the Redeemer
- Dec. 24, 2 p.m., Christmas Drive-In Service — Worshipers are asked to remain in their cars with the engine off and the windows cracked open a couple inches. Parking attendants will give attendees a big with a few items to help create a worship space in the car. No sign-up is required.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Drive-In Service — Worshipers are asked to remain in their cars with the engine off and the windows cracked open a couple inches. Parking attendants will give attendees a big with a few items to help create a worship space in the car. No sign-up is required.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Virtual Christmas Eve Service — Holy Eucharist will be part of this service only. Worship will be streamed on YouTube.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Virtual Christmas Day Service — Worship will be streamed on YouTube.
- First Baptist Church — In-person worship will be held outside in the courtyard between the bell tower and Sanctuary. Those who wish to attend must register online ahead of time.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship Service
- Dec. 24, 9 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship Service
- Dec. 24, 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship Service
- Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Home for Christmas — This pre-recorded Christmas concert will air on 8News. Music is performed by First Baptist Church’s Adult Ensemble, a string quartet, brass quintet, hand bells, women’s ensemble, and magnificent piano, and organ solos, bringing familiar carols to life.
- First Church of Christ Scientist — There will be no worship service on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
- First English Lutheran Church
- Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Midweek Advent Devotion — Pastor Chris is leading a midweek devotion during Advent. This event will be streamed via Zoom.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Kid-Friendly Christmas Eve Service — This virtual service, including a Christmas pageant, will be live streamed via Zoom.
- Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m., Service of Holy Communion — This service will be held in-person, but it will also be live streamed. Those who wish to attend must RSVP in advance.
- Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m., Christmas Day Service — This service will be held in-person. Attendees must RSVP in advance.
- First Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — This virtual event will be streamed on YouTube. Worshipers can sing carols, hear familiar scriptures, and celebrate the Incarnation.
- Forest Hill Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Star Gazing & Personal Labyrinth Walks — On the longest night of the year, residents are invited to stargaze and explore the labyrinth. Mask-wearing and social distancing are required. Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to sit by the fire.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Communion and Candlelight Service — Social distancing and mask-wearing are required for this in-person Christmas Eve service. Worshipers can listen to the spoken word, sing Christmas carols, share in Holy Communion, and light candles. Communion will be given using pre-packed sets. Attendees can briefly slide their mask down to take communion, or they can take the sets home.
- Ginter Park Baptist Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Virtual Christmas Eve Service — This virtual service will be held via Zoom. Parishioners will witness the lighting of the Christ Candle, a reading of the Christmas story, and celebration of Holy Communion.
- Ginter Park Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 24, 9 p.m., Candlelight Communion Service — Ginter Park Presbyterian Church will host its Christmas Eve service online via Zoom. Worshipers may join the call early at 8:45 p.m. for fellowship. Those who wish to participate should email the church prior to the service for information on how to connect.
- Grace Baptist Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Sharing of the Light on the Church Green
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service
- Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This pre-recorded service will be streamed on YouTube.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Candlelight Service — A recording of the 2018 Christmas Eve service will be broadcast on WLES 590 AM and 97.7 FM.
- Grace Lutheran Church
- Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This candlelight service will include Holy Communion.
- Dec. 24, 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This candlelight service will include Holy Communion.
- Dec. 25, 11 a.m., Christmas Day Service — This worship service will include Holy Communion.
- Hill City Richmond
- Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Christmas Online — The 2020 Christmas Spectacular variety show airs live on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., and will continue to air at various times throughout the week.
- Dec. 22, 7 p.m., Christmas Online
- Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Christmas Online
- Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Christmas In Person — Seating is limited to 250 people, so those who wish to attend must RSVP in advance. Face masks are required.
- Dec. 24, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., Christmas Online
- Dec. 24, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m., Christmas In Person — Seating is limited to 250 people, so those who wish to attend must RSVP in advance. Face masks are required.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., Christmas Online
- Huguenot Road Baptist Church
- Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Online Worship — There will not be an in-person service for Christmas Eve. Instead, worshipers can witness the lighting of the Christ Candle, carols, scriptures, prayers, special music, and Holy Communion virtually.
- Immanuel Baptist Church
- Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m., Morning Zoom Prayer — Morning Prayer will be held virtually. Zoom information can be found on Facebook.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Gathering — Spots must be reserved in advance for this in-person service. Social distancing and face coverings are required.
- Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Gathering — Spots must be reserved in advance for this in-person service. Social distancing and face coverings are required.
- Lakeside Presbyterian Church — The church is closing permanently on Dec. 31.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — This service will be held virtually via Zoom.
- Lebanon United Methodist Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This service will be live streamed on Facebook.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — Lebanon UMC is offering an in-person parking lot service. Attendees must park in every other space, remain in their vehicles, and keep the windows closed. In order to make sure that there is enough room, those who wish to attend must RSVP in advance. The service will include scripture and music, which can be heard through the car radio.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This service will be live streamed on Facebook.
- Metropolitan Community Church of Richmond
- Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church
- Dec. 20, 6 p.m., Traditional Christmas Worship Service — This service will take place in the Sanctuary. Holy Communion will be offered. Advanced registration is required, as seating will be limited. Worshipers must wear masks and practice social distancing.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Family Christmas Celebration — This service will take place in the Christian Family Life Center. Holy Communion will be offered. Advanced registration is required, as seating will be limited. Worshipers must wear masks and practice social distancing.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Traditional Christmas Worship Service — This service will take place in the Sanctuary. Holy Communion will be offered. Advanced registration is required, as seating will be limited. Worshipers must wear masks and practice social distancing.
- Dec. 24, 11 p.m., Communion — Traditional Christmas Eve Worship and ARISE Contemporary Christmas Eve Worship services will be streamed online via Facebook and YouTube, with a communion offering at 11 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
- Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This service will be held in person with limited attendance. Those who wish to attend must register online ahead of time.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This service will be held in person with limited attendance. Those who wish to attend must register online ahead of time.
- Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
- Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Virtual Christmas Eve Service — Services are being held online, and not at the church’s physical location.
- New Life Outreach Church
- Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — This Christmas Eve Service will be held in person.
- Providence United Methodist Church
- Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 24, 10 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Redeemer Lutheran Church
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — This virtual-only service can be streamed online.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Worship — This Christmas Day worship service will be held in person.
- Remnant Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This annual service will be held in person.
- Reveille United Methodist Church
- Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Worship — This pre-recorded service will include music from CrossPoint. The service will be released via email in the morning, and can be viewed on Reveille UMC’s website any time after the premier.
- Dec. 24, 11 a.m., Drive-Thru Live Nativity — A live nativity scene will take place in front of Reveille UMC, complete with farm animals, angels, shepherds, Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus. Family can experience the nativity scene from the car in a socially-distanced, drive-thru format.
- Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m., Lessons and Carols — This online service will feature carols, candlelight, and God’s word. In addition to singing familiar carols, worshipers will hear music from the Chancel Choir, Youth Choir, Youth Handbells, Youth Strings Ensemble, and Children’s Choirs. The service will be released via email, and then accessible on the church’s website any time after the premier.
- River Road Church, Baptist
- Dec. 24, Virtual Christmas Eve Service — Early in the day, the church’s traditional Christmas Eve service will become available online so that worshipers can view at their convenience.
- Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Drive-Thru Worship & Food Collection — There will be a one-hour drive-thru nativity at the church. Those who attend will have an opportunity to contribute canned goods to those in need, before proceeding through scenes from the Christmas story. Sign-ups are not mandatory, but church officials say they are helpful when planning.
- River Road Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., Service of the Longest Night — On the longest night of the calendar year, River Road Presbyterian Church parishioners are welcome to come together virtually to recognize hope in darkness.
- Dec. 24, 4:15 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This virtual service will begin with a musical prelude, and include special lessons and carols.
- Dec. 24, 10:45 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This virtual service will begin with a musical prelude, and include special lessons and carols.
- River Road United Methodist Church
- Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Drive-In Worship — River Road UMC will be offering a drive-in worship service, complete with candlelight, carols, and Holy Communion. Attendees are asked to register in advance. Those who would like to attend are asked to take their temperatrure on the day of worship and refrain from coming to the service if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
- Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Online Christmas Eve Worship — Parishioners can view this virtual worship service online.
- Salem Baptist Church
- Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Service
- Salisbury Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — This outdoor in-person service will take place in front of the church office doors. Registration and masks are required. The service will be canceled in the event of rain or snow. This service is now at capacity.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — This outdoor in-person service will take place in front of the church office doors. Registration and masks are required. The service will be canceled in the event of rain or snow.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — This virtual worship time is curated especially for children and their families to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Lessons and Carols — This virtual service will include scripture and music.
- St. Ann’s Catholic Church
- Dec. 21, 9 a.m., Daily Mass — This Mass will be streamed live on Facebook. Those wishing to attend in person must sign up in advance, due to limited space.
- Dec. 22, 9 a.m., Daily Mass — This Mass will be streamed live on Facebook. Those wishing to attend in person must sign up in advance, due to limited space.
- Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Morning Scripture Study
- Dec. 23, 9 a.m., Daily Mass — This Mass will be streamed live on Facebook. Those wishing to attend in person must sign up in advance, due to limited space.
- Dec. 24, 2 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the church.
- Dec. 24, 2 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the hall.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the church.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the hall.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the church.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Mass — This Mass will be held in the church.
- Saint Benedict Catholic Church
- Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This in-person Mass has reached registration capacity. Those age 5 and older must wear a mask at all times.
- Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — Those who wish to attend this Mass must register in advance. This Mass will also be available to view via live stream.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — Those who wish to attend this Mass must register in advance. Sections are reserved for families and individuals to maintain social distancing. Those age 5 and older must wear a mask at all times.
- Dec. 25, 12 a.m., Christmas Day Mass — Those who wish to attend this Mass must register in advance. Sections are reserved for families and individuals to maintain social distancing. Those age 5 and older must wear a mask at all times.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Mass — Those who wish to attend this Mass must register in advance. Sections are reserved for families and individuals to maintain social distancing. Those age 5 and older must wear a mask at all times.
- St. Bridget Catholic Church — Masses will be held in person, with reservations required. Everyone age 5 and older must wear a face mask in the parish building at all times and maintain social distancing.
- Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass (Commons) — This Mass will also be live streamed.
- Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass (Mother Presentation Hall)
- Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass (Commons)
- Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass (Mother Presentation Hall)
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass (Commons)
- Dec. 24, 10:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass (Commons)
- Dec. 25, 7 a.m., Christmas Day Mass (Commons)
- Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m., Christmas Day Mass (Commons) — This Mass will also be live streamed.
- Dec. 25, 12 p.m., Christmas Day Mass (Commons)
- Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Vesperal Liturgy
- Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Divine Liturgy
- Dec. 25, 8:45 a.m., Orthros
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Divine Liturgy
- Saint Edward The Confessor Catholic Church
- Dec. 21, 9 a.m., Daily Morning Mass
- Dec. 23, 9 a.m., Daily Morning Mass
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass
- Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass
- Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass
- Dec. 25, 12 a.m., Midnight Mass
- Dec. 25, 8 a.m., Christmas Day Mass
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Mass
- St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
- Dec., 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Vigil Mass — There will be one hour of music before this virtual mass begins via Zoom at 6 p.m. Meeting information can be found on the church’s website.
- Dec. 25, 8:30 a.m., Christmas Day Mass — A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend this Mass in person at the church. To reserve a seat, call or email the parish office at 804-329-4599 or jstern@stelizcc.org.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Mass — This virtual Mass will be held via Zoom. Meeting information can be found on the church’s website.
- St. James’s Episcopal Church — Both Christmas Eve services will be streamed live via Facebook and then available later on YouTube, captured by a professional film crew. Carols will be sung by candlelight on the steps of the church.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Eucharist Online
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Eucharist Online
- St. John’s Episcopal Church (Richmond)
- Dec. 23, 11 a.m., Wednesday Evening Formation — The latest installment of this online Advent series offers a space for reflection and meditation. The Illuminated Retreat will be based on Jan Richardson’s book, Night Visions: Searching the Shadows of Advent and Christmas.
- Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Outdoor Service — This brief outdoor service will include a reading of the Nativity story from Luke, prayers, and carols sung by a soloist. Those who are not comfortable standing are invited to bring a lawn chair. Attendance will be capped at 40-50 worshipers, according to the church’s website. Spots can be reserved online. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own candle or flashlight.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Online Eucharist — An online pre-recorded Christmas Eucharist with Spiritual Communion will be streamed on the church’s YouTube channel.
- St. John’s Episcopal Church (Chester)
- Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Longest Night Liturgy — This service will be streamed on Facebook Live. The bulletin can be found here.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This service will feature the Holy Eucharist, and will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The bulletin can be found here.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Morning Prayer — This service will be streamed on Facebook Live. The bulletin can be found here.
- St. John Neumann Catholic Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This in-person Mass will also be live streamed on Facebook. Capacity is limited, and seats are first-come, first-served.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This in-person Mass will also be live streamed on Facebook. Capacity is limited, and seats are first-come, first-served.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Mass — There are no reserved seats for this limited-capacity in-person service.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church
- Dec. 24, 7 a.m., Vigil of Christmas Holy Mass — Capacity will be limited to 50 percent, so worshipers are asked to arrive at the church early. Face masks must be worn for anyone above the age of 10. This mass will be held at the St. Scholastica Chapel.
- Dec. 24, 9 a.m., Vigil of Christmas Holy Mass — Capacity will be limited to 50 percent, so worshipers are asked to arrive at the church early. Face masks must be worn for anyone above the age of 10. This mass will be held at the St. Scholastica Chapel.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., “Midnight” Mass
- Dec. 24, 10:30 p.m., Confession Time — One confessional will be held in the church, and the temporary confessional room in the vestibule will be used, according to the church’s website.
- Dec. 25, 12 a.m., Holy Mass
- Dec. 25, 9 a.m., Holy Mass
- Dec. 25, 11 a.m., Holy Mass
- St. Luke Lutheran Church
- Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m., Pastor’s Mid-week Bible Study — This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Those who wish to join in should contact the church office for details.
- Dec. 24, 10 a.m., Christmas Eve Worship Service — This pre-recorded worship service will be streamed virtually on YouTube, Facebook, and the church’s website. There is no in-person worship.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
- Dec. 21, 8 a.m., Daily Morning Prayer — Rev. Sarah will lead prayer with the St. Phoebe School for Deacons. Prayer will be done virtually online.
- Dec. 22, 5 p.m., Advent Evening Prayer — This evening prayer will be held virtually via Zoom. Led by Rev. Sarah and the St. Phoebe School for Deacons, this is an opportunity to close the day together.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Service with Pageant — This family service, complete with a pageant, will be held virtually via Zoom.
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church — Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, space at each service is limited. Registration is required to attend Christmas Liturgies, and tickets will be given out. While all Masses are now full, worshipers can join the waitlist for Christmas Mass.
- Dec. 24, 2 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the Church.
- Dec. 24, 2 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the Parish Hall.
- Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the Church.
- Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the Parish Hall.
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the Church.
- Dec. 24, 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This Mass will be held in the Church.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Mass — This Mass will be held in the Church.
- St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Festival of Lessons and Carols — A special pre-recorded service will be available on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This service will be held in person outside St. Mary’s in the east parking lot. Registration is required. Worshipers must wear a face mask, and may bring folding chairs for themselves.
- Dec. 25, Christmas Day Service — A special Christmas morning pre-recorded service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
- St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
- Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This live hymn-sing service will be held virtually via Zoom.
- St. Patrick Catholic Church — Capacity will be limited to 50 percent for all in-person Masses. All those aged 10 and up, and those to receive Communion must wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose.
- Dec. 24, 2 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — Doors open at 1 p.m. for this in-person Mass.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — This virtual Mass will be live streamed on Facebook.
- Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass — Doors open at 5 p.m. for this in-person Mass.
- Dec. 25, 10:45 a.m., Christmas Day Mass — Doors open at 9:45 a.m. for this in-person Mass.
- St. Paul Catholic Church — Registration is required to attend all Christmas Masses at St. Paul’s. Call 804-329-0473 to reserve a spot.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass
- Dec. 25, 8:30 a.m., Christmas Morning Mass
- Dec. 25, 11 a.m., Christmas Morning Mass
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church — A pre-recorded service will be streamed online via Facebook. This worship was filmed on location at St. Paul’s, and includes a special story for children, hymns, choral selections, organ music, floral works from the Flower Guild, readings, a sermon, and prayers.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Service
- Dec. 24, 9 p.m., Christmas Eve Service
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Service
- St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
- Dec. 21, 3 p.m., Live Nativity — This in-person service will act as an outdoor alternative to the children’s and youth pageants that could not happen due to coronavirus concerns. According to the church’s website, the Live Nativity will proceed similarly to Stations of the Cross, with parishioners moving from scene to scene. In addition to parishioners in costume, this event will feature music, readings, and live animals. Register in advance.
- Dec. 24, 12 p.m., Christmas Eve Services — Two services will be available online beginning at noon on Christmas Eve. One will be similar to the family services that took place in the past, and the other will be more like the traditional service of Holy Eucharist.
- Dec. 24, 2 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This online service includes in-person times for Communion, prayer, and reflection until 4 p.m. Sign up to come for Communion.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This online service includes in-person times for Communion, prayer, and reflection until 7 p.m. Sign up to come for Communion.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This online service includes in-person times for Communion, prayer, and reflection until 10 p.m. Sign up to come for Communion.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Service — This online service includes in-person times for Communion, prayer, and reflection until 11 a.m. Sign up to come for Communion.
- St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
- Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m., Zoom Morning Prayer — This brief service will be held via Zoom.
- Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Advent Zoom & Compline — Parishioners of all ages are invited to weekly Advent Zoom rooms for fellowship and conversation. Each week, there will be a different prompt for discussion.
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist — This service will be streamed on YouTube.
- Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Children’s Christmas Eve Zoom Room
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Outdoor Evening Prayer — Those who wish to attend this in-person service must RSVP in advance. Masks must be worn by all in attendance who are older than 2. There will be no singing or sharing of materials such as books or collection plates.
- Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Offering — This service will be streamed on YouTube.
- Dec. 25, 2 p.m., Children’s Christmas Day Zoom Room
- Second Baptist Church
- Second Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Virtual Christmas Pageant — Worshipers are invited to dress up as whichever character they would like to play and join Second Presbyterian Church via zoom to share the story of Christmas with all ages. Contact the church for the Zoom link.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — Alex Evans will preach from the sanctuary for this Zoom Communion and candlelight service with music.
- Seventh Street Christian Church (SSCC)
- Dec. 21, Jerrold Tidwell Concert — SSCC Music Director Jerrold Tidwell will lead a digital concert featuring Christmas selections. The concert will be shared on social media, and a YouTube link will be emailed out to parishioners.
- Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Eve Service — This night of celebration will be held virtually on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 255 538 5313.
- Tabernacle Baptist Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service — This traditional service of Scripture and Song will be live streamed. The organ prelude will begin at 4:45 p.m.
- Dec. 24, 5:50 p.m., Candle Lighting — Worshipers will sing Silent Night together via Zoom after lighting their candles.
- Dec. 24, 6:15 p.m., Candle Lighting — Those who wish to light their candles in person can do so with pastoral staff members on the porch of the Sanctuary until 6:30 p.m. Worshipers may drive or walk by the church and hear a solo of Silent Night sung from the Portico.
- Dec. 25, 11 a.m., Christmas Morning Service — This virtual service of storytelling and singing will celebrate the birth of the Christ Child. Children will tell the Christmas Story in their own words, followed by a Carol Sing, hosted by Ron Simmons and Judy Fiske. Worshipers can request their favorite carols via the live stream chat.
- Three Chopt Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Wednesday Online Meetups — The church is providing a virtual space via Zoom for anyone who would like to each other and check in. There is no structure or plan.
- Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship Service — This in-person worship service, which will include Communion, will also be live streamed. Those who wish to attend in person must RSVP in advance.
- Dec. 24, 11 p.m., Fireside Meditation — Those who enjoy late evening reflection on Christmas Eve are invited to virtually join Pastor Christopher in his home via live stream for scripture, prayer, Communion together, and a quiet time to observe the Spirit.
- Thrive Church
- Trinity Episcopal Church
- Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Communion — This service will be held in person.
- Trinity Lutheran Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 24, 9 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 24, 9:15 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 24, 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship
- Dec. 25, 10 p.m., Christmas Day Worship
- Welborne United Methodist Church
- Dec. 23, 5 p.m., Evening Night Prayer — Beth will host evening prayer via Facebook Live.
- Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Gospel of Mark Study — This virtual meeting will be held via Zoom.
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Pandemic Pageant Family Service — This pageant will be streamed online.
- Dc. 24, 8 p.m., Traditional Christmas Eve Service — This service will be streamed online.
- Dec. 25, 5 p.m., Evening Prayer
- Westminster Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship — This service will be streamed online via the church’s website and Facebook Live.
- Dec. 25, 9 a.m., Christmas Day Worship — This service will be streamed online via the church’s website and Facebook Live.
8News has reached out to several churches that do not appear on this list for which responses are pending. If you know of a church that should be added to this list, email WebTeam@wric.com.