Whistle Belly Festival to offer Virginia Craft Beers in Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.(WRIC)–Colonial Williamsburg is the place to be to give Virginia’s modern craft brews a try. The Whistle Belly Festival will offer up dozens of craft beers and lots of great State Fair styled foods. Whistle Belly will feature over 45 breweries, 10 non alcohol vendors along with multiple food stations.

The festival will raise funds to benefit local non-profits and scholarships to high school students in conjunction with the Junior Women’s Club of Williamsburg.

The festival is Saturday, August 3rd in Merchants Square in Colonial Williamsburg. You can read more about the featured breweries and food and learn more about tickets here.