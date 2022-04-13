RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is time once again for a local Richmond art museum to open a new special exhibit.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is opening its upcoming Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France exhibit to the public for three months starting April 16. The exhibit will feature American painters who left the US to train under prominent French artists in France, who then returned to the US and shaped the course of American art.

The exhibit will include more than 100 paintings on display, featuring art by James Abbott McNeill Whistler, Mary Cassatt, and John Singer Sargent, Childe Hassam, Theodore Robinson, Henry Ossawa Tanner, Elizabeth Nourse, Cecilia Beaux, and many others.

Museum curator Susan Rawles spoke on the impact the artwork had on the US art and culture scene.

“I think for many people now, pictures like this, paintings like this appear pretty on the surface and they become almost mainstream in our thought processes, that we forget the revolutionary ideas that inform the development of impressionism in the United States,” she said.

The exhibit opens to the public this Saturday, but VMFA members can preview it early Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15.