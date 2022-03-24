STACKER — Black Americans are still the least likely out of all racial groups in the country to own a home despite the passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968. This historic bill outlawed housing discrimination based on race, religion, national origin and sex.

Recent studies from January 2022 show the homeownership gap between African Americans and white Americans is currently the widest it’s been in 100 years. Struggles with private mortgage lenders, including the lack of opportunity for many African American families to build mainstream credit, have contributed to the significant gap in homeownership.

To illustrate just how pervasive this issue has become across metro areas in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of statistics about the Black homeownership gap in Richmond using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Richmond by the numbers

Black homeownership gap: 25.5%

— #113 lowest among all metros

Homeownership rate: 66.3%

— Black homeownership rate: 49.6% (#73 highest among all metros)

— White homeownership rate: 75.1%

— American Indian and Alaska Native homeownership rate: 71.1%

— Asian homeownership rate: 70.4%

— Hispanic homeownership rate: 45.2%

Metros with the biggest Black homeownership gap

Concord, NH: 73.0% Lebanon, PA: 72.0% Green Bay, WI: 65.8%

Metros with the smallest Black homeownership gap